REPORT: Raiders Connected to Major Sleeper WR in NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are in dire need of better weapons heading into 2025, and it won't matter who is playing quarterback if he doesn't have many options in the aerial attack.
Outside of tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, the Raiders don't have a whole lot of talent at the skill positions, so it's something they must address in the coming months.
Las Vegas has ample cap room going into free agency, so Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin are widely viewed as potential targets for the Raiders.
However, it may be difficult to convince either of the top receivers to join the club given its current situation under center.
As a result, the Raiders may have to rely on the NFL Draft to find some playmakers, and Pro Football Network has identified a very interesting candidate for Las Vegas in April: Iowa State Cyclones wide out Jayden Higgins.
In Pro Football Network's recent seven-round mock draft, it has the Raiders selecting Higgins in the third round, which would represent a possible steal for Las Vegas.
Higgins is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 87 receptions for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns, and that came one year after catching 53 passes for 983 yards and six scores.
The 6-foot-4 pass-catcher may very well be one of the most underrated receivers in his draft class, so if the Raiders have the opportunity to nab him as late as Round 3, it should absolutely pounce.
It's pretty clear that Las Vegas lacks a true No. 1 receiver. Meyers is very good and is a high-end No. 2, but he probably isn't a top-tier option.
Would Higgins be the answer there? Who knows, but based on his collegiate production in the Big 12, it would be a wise idea to bag him if he's available.
Of course, Higgins wouldn't comprise a be-all-end-all solution for the Raiders at the position. They should be able to land someone in free agency, and they may also try to put together a blockbuster trade for an elite wide out. Like D.K. Metcalf, for example.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.