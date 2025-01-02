REPORT: What Coach to Watch For If Raiders Move on From Pierce
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to end their season on a high note against their AFC West division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18. The Raiders are riding a two-game winning streak into the match up and look to make it three in a row to close out the season. The team is looking to avenge their Week 1 loss to the Chargers.
After Sunday's game, the Raiders will officially be looking into the offseason. They will take a look at the two most important parts of what makes a franchise successful. They will address their quarterback position and decide if they will bring back head coach Antonio Pierce for his second season with the Silver and Black.
The Raiders have not had the season they have envisioned. But things out of the team's control played a huge factor. Injuries to key players haunted the Raiders all year. They lost multiple starters on the defensive side and had injuries at the quarterback and running back positions. Still, the team continued to play hard all season.
If the Raiders move off of Pierce who can replace him in Las Vegas?
"A team I would keep an eye on and an owner I would keep an eye on, having not maybe a decision on their current head coach, who has won two straight games, but Las Vegas make a lot of sense if they were to move on from Antonio Pierce," said NFL Network's Peter Schrager. "Of course, Tom Brady is now a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. [Mike] Vrabel has a very good relationship with Brady. And Vrabel is a possibility for that job. As they start a new chapter, if they opt to move on from one Antonio Pierce."
"Every team that has a vacancy or is thinking they will have a vacancy is doing their homework on Mike Vrabel," said NFL Reporter Tom Pelissero. "Because the big question when you look at his track record, he has been the coach of the year in the NFL. He went to the playoffs three times in Tennessee. There are a lot of different dynamics there. Obviously, Mike Vrabel is a strong personality in the building. One of the smartest guys."
