REPORT: Insider Reveals Antonio Pierce's Possible Fate With Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are playing much better football the past couple of weeks, much to the chagrin of their fan base.
The Raiders have won two games in a row, severely damaging their NFL Draft position and potentially removing them from the Shedeur Sanders sweepstakes.
But will Las Vegas' recent stretch of surprising play be enough for Antonio Pierce to keep his job as head coach?
Not so fast.
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has revealed that in spite of the Raiders making a late push, it seems pretty likely that Pierce will be a goner at the end of the season.
"Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce’s status has been up in the air for over a month," Breer wrote. "The team has continued to play hard for him, the roster’s gotten younger, the young guys have developed and going to Scott Turner as OC has mostly worked. They won Sunday. That said, with the expectation that the football people will be under a mandate to find a long-term quarterback this offseason, change is absolutely in play, if not likely."
Breer added that owner Mark Davis may seek Tom Brady's counsel on which direction the franchise should go, although Brady will probably be more occupied with broadcasting the upcoming NFL playoffs for the time being.
He also notes that Mike Vrabel would probably be the favorite for the Raiders' coaching job in the event that Pierce does, in fact, lose his job.
Pierce took over as Las Vegas' head coach midway through the 2023 campaign after the Raiders fired Josh McDaniels. He went 5-4 in his nine games as interim coach and was loved so much that players campaigned for Davis to remove the interim tag from Pieerce heading into 2024.
Davis heeded his players and did just that, giving Pierce the opportunity to prove himself over the course of a full 17-game season.
However, things have certainly taken a turn for the worse for Pierce.
Las Vegas is just 4-12 on the year and just recently ended a 10-game losing streak. To be fair to Pierce, the Raiders don't exactly have a star-studded cast, but it may be difficult for Pierce to recover from what has been an overall disastrous year.
