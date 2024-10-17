REPORT: Where Do the Raiders Rank Entering Week 7?
The Las Vegas Raiders were embarrassed by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. The offense struggled and the defense could not stop one of the league's most anemic offenses.
The Raiders traded away All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams on Tuesday and relieved a lot of pressure and tension within the organization because of it. They will travel to Los Angeles to face the 1-4 Rams this Sunday.
Where do the Raiders rank heading into the contest?
Sports Illustrated: No. 30
Conor Orr dropped the Raiders one spot from last week.
"A lot of what Antonio Pierce is dealing with is outside of his control in terms of the roster he was dealt and the situation he inherited," Orr wrote. "Here’s one thing that does fall on him: The former linebacker’s team is the worst tackling unit in the NFL by a comfortable margin."
CBS Sports: No. 25
Pete Prisco has been kinder to the Silver and Black than most rankers this season. The Raiders remained at No. 25 in Prisco's rankings.
"Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell?" Prisco wrote. "Does it really matter? They aren't good enough on offense right now."
Fox Sports: No. 26
Somehow, the Raiders climbed one spot in David Helman's standings. His explanation leaves a lot to desire, however.
"Brock Bowers and Maxx Crosby are fun players," he wrote. "That's about as much as I can muster about this team right now."
The 33rd Team: No. 27
Marcus Mosher, who has given the Raiders a lot of credit this season, dropped them three spots from last week to No. 27.
"It’s hard to explain just how bad the Las Vegas Raiders were in Week 6," Mosher wrote. "Not only did they turn the ball over four times, but they also had multiple penalties that took away big gains or takeaways on defense. Antonio Pierce made several questionable decisions, and the effort in the second half was downright disgusting. The Raiders have no direction and no franchise quarterback. They are in a really rough spot going into Week 7."
On SI: No. 28
In conjunction with On SI's power ranking, contributors were to name and discuss who they felt was the most promising rookie for the team they covered. Raiders on SI Beat writer Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. cited tight end Brock Bowers as the best. The Raiders fell one spot from last week.
"There is no doubt the biggest non-QB steal of the 2024 draft was the Raiders’ selection of TE Brock Bowers," Carpenter wrote. "The Georgia Bulldog has quickly emerged as one of the elite tight ends in the NFL on a team that has been nothing short of disappointing. His 37 receptions are almost as many as the next three rookie tight ends combined."
