REPORT: Where Does Raiders' Mark Davis Rank Among NFL Owners?
Founded in 1960, the Las Vegas Raiders are undoubtedly one of the most storied franchises in National Football League history. They are among the few teams everyone around the league pays attention to, no matter how good or bad the Raiders may be from season to season.
Since relocating to Las Vegas, the Raiders have seen immense success as an organization off the field. However, they have not experienced nearly as much success on the gridiron.
Their lack of success for an extended amount of time has taken its toll on the Raiders' perception. Nevertheless, the Raiders are still the Raiders, even if their performance on gameday has left much to be desired over the last few seasons.
Dallas Robinson from the Pro Football Network recently ranked every owner in the National Football League from worst to first. Unfortunately, he ranked Davis near the bottom of the list as the 30th-best owner in the NFL.
“The transition from Al to Mark Davis hasn’t necessarily changed much for the Las Vegas Raiders,” Robinson said. “Sure, moving the team to Sin City and building a new stadium was a win, but the Raiders’ on-field results have remained lackluster. Davis has run through a cavalcade of unsuccessful head coaches, including Dennis Allen, Jon Gruden, Josh McDaniels, and incumbent Antonio Pierce.”
Fair or not, a team's production on the field directly correlates to the perception of its ownership group and the Raiders have not had much success lately. Still, it is possible for a team to not have success and their ownership group still be ranked higher than where the Raiders' ownership.
The Raiders' issues are multifaceted. In addition to not having much success, the Raiders have also failed to have many well-known players on their roster for more than a season or two.
Las Vegas has had a few household names on the roster that have been productive while wearing Silver and Black. A lack of wins and marketable players significantly affect a team's perception and value.
The Raiders hope to change both over the next few seasons. Things should start to get better once they draft a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.
