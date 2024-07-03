REPORT: Which Free Agent the Raiders Should Add Before Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a respectable first offseason under General Manager Tom Telesco, but there's still more that could be done.
One area of the field fans have been pleading to be addressed throughout the offseason is the secondary, and rightfully so. While the Raiders' defensive backfield showed tremendous promise during the final stretch of the 2023-24 season, adding a veteran presence to the cornerback room could do wonders for a young unit that is in need of one more established starter.
Lorenzo Reyna of Pro Football Network believes Las Vegas should add free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore.
Here's what he had to say in a recent article:
"Even though Jack Jones provided a spark at corner once Antonio Pierce was promoted to head coach, he is still raw with only five career starts.
"Gilmore brings much-needed experience to a unit lacking consistent starts. While he and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham didn’t cross paths in Foxborough, Mass., perhaps their New England Patriots connection could sway a pairing here in Sin City."
It is quite surprising Gilmore is still on the market. The five-time Pro Bowler is getting up there in age, but he is still one of the best in the league at his position.
Last season, Gilmore totaled a career-best 68 tackles in his first season with the Dallas Cowboys. He added 13 passes defensed and a forced fumble as well.
Gilmore is a highly-decorated veteran -- a two-time Associated Press All-Pro First Team honoree, a former Defensive Player of the Year and a Super Bowl champion.
Adding Gilmore to a room with Nate Hobbs, Brandon Facyson, Jack Jones and Jakorian Bennett could be huge for a talented unit that is just lacking one more high-quality veteran who could make the Raiders' secondary, as a whole, one of the best in the AFC.
The Raiders' defense is already anticipated to be their strong suit this coming season, and bringing in Gilmore could truly make it elite.
Gilmore's presence would also be critical for the development of up-and-coming cornerbacks like Jones, Bennett and rookies M.J. Devonshire and Decamerion Richardson, who could rely on a his leadership as they all look to attain impactful roles.
