REPORT: Why Antonio Pierce Didn't Last Longer with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking for another head coach. The Silver and Black moved on from Antonio Pierce on Tuesday. His time as Raiders head coach only lasted one season.
Owner Mark Davis will now talk to his football people before making a final decision on who will lead the team next season on the field.
Minority owner Tom Brady is expected by many to help Davis during the coaching search and can be the one to actually pick the new head coach.
Pierce was embraced by the players and Raider Nation once he took over. But what went wrong for him and the team to cause him to be out after one year?
"The NFL is a production business and in Davis' estimation the Raiders under Pierce simply did not produce enough wins," said ESPN Raiders Reporter Paul Gutierrez. "Going winless in the division for the first time since before drafting JaMarcus Russell is one thing. Winning four games, their fewest since 2018, is another. Questionable game management decisions -- when to punt, when to go for it, when to take a timeout -- were also a major issue all season long, despite the presence of veteran former head coaches such as Marvin Lewis, Joe Philbin, and Norv Turner on the staff."
"Plus, the Raiders trailed by double digits in 15 of 17 games and three of their four wins were against teams that went a combined 12-37. Pierce, who promised a punishing running game, saw the Raiders finish last in rushing. One bright spot was the defense, which entered Week 18 as a top-10 total defense."
The Raiders played hard all season and after their last game of the season, players told reports about the support they have for Pierce.
"Shout out to AP because he kept the guys motivated, even when you're losing so many in a row," said Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers after the Raiders last game in Week 18. "That's hard as a professional. That's hard as a competitor, in general. AP just did a great job in keeping us going and understanding what the goal is at the end of the day."
It was not enough for Davis to bring back Pierce for his second season. Now the Raiders will look for their third coach in three seasons.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE