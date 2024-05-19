Robert Spillane on Providing Veteran Leadership to Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane was once a young player in the NFL who needed to be shown the way.
Thanks to veteran leadership, Spillane was able to get on the field more often, eventually joining the Silver and Black after a few seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, posting the best season of his career.
Now a veteran himself, Spillane is looking to pass down knowledge and guidance to the next generation of young Raiders. He takes pride in it, as he knows firsthand the importance of good leadership.
Spillane discussed the value of being a veteran leader when he joined Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby."
“It helps you want to give back to those young guys,” Spillane said. “I want to see Luke Masterson live his dream and be a starting linebacker one day, and I want to see all those guys, Kana’i [Mauga], everyone that I’ve worked with. So, it’s an honor to be looked at now as that guy in that veteran position who can help young guys when I was once that young guy just a few years back, looking up to guys for help and receiving it.”
Spillane said the camaraderie between him and his teammates is a driving force in his passion for football.
“That’s one thing I really love about these NFL locker rooms," he said. "Whether it’s Tennessee, where I started, whether it’s Pittsburgh, where I’ve been, or whether it’s here in Vegas. You’re around a bunch of alpha male elite athletes who want to help each other get better, for the most part. For 99 percent of it.”
Spillane also reiterated how highly he values his Raiders captaincy.
“It’s an honor that my teammates here voted me as a captain," he said. "It’s something that I will cherish every day of my life.”
Spillane was at the heart of an improved Raiders’ defense in 2023. This season, they will look to get back to the postseason on the back of their defense, with Crosby and Spillane leading the way. They also hope young players can come along under Spillane's tutelage.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Spillane and Crosby.
