Robert Spillane on Raiders DC Patrick Graham
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham has been instrumental in turning the team’s defense around.
In two seasons, Graham has elevated the Raiders from near the bottom of the league in total defense to hovering around the top 10.
It especially improved when Antonio Pierce took over as head coach midway through the season. Graham’s scheme was fully unlocked when players started to play with a competitive edge.
Linebacker Robert Spillane’s addition was another major reason the defense improved. Spillane joined the team in March of last season, became a captain, and had a career season.
Spillane is the Raiders' middle linebacker, so he communicates constantly with Graham and ensures every player is in the right position.
Spillane joined defensive end Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby," and talked about his relationship with Graham.
“I got in the lab with him as soon as I got out here, and he was willing to break it all down for me,” Spillane said. “I always say, break it down as if I’m a kindergartner and you’re explaining the concept. I feel like, when you can break it down, understand it at such a basic level, you can learn.”
Spillane explained that Graham is more than just a defensive coordinator; he’s a student of the game.
“Patrick Graham is also somebody who loves the game of football and studies it very intently," he said. "He went to Yale, and he loves to study, and he loves football. He studies the games. I love where we’ve taken our relationship.”
Spillane also mentioned that he appreciates Graham being a coach who listens.
“He’s taken some things that I’ve suggested and implemented them into our team," he said. "To be heard as a player from your coaches is important. I love that he’s taken a few things I’ve said to him and showed me that he’s going to implement them in the offseason, and I’m excited about that.”
Graham and Spillane have both been major factors in the Raiders’ impressive defensive turnaround.
Raider Nation will certainly hope their relationship continues to grow this season so the Raiders' defense can carry them back to the postseason.
Click here to watch the full podcast episode with Spillane and Crosby.
