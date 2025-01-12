Could Star WR Surprisingly Be Available for Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback more than anything, but they will also need to acquire some weapons for whoever will be under center in 2025.
Right now, the Raiders have Jakobi Meyers and not a whole lot else at the wide receiver position. Yes, Las Vegas also has tight end Brock Bowers, but the team absolutely needs more wide outs.
The Raiders are slated to have a ton of cap space to sign some pieces in free agency, but they also could pursue some interesting trades.
Could Chicago Bears star DJ Moore become available for them?
Ben Solak of ESPN seems to believe that Moore may be up for trade in the coming months, as he listed Moore as a potential option for the New England Patriots.
Well, what about Las Vegas?
Moore may not be on the same level as some of the other No. 1 receivers in the NFL, but he has definitely flashed No. 1 talent throughout his career.
Since entering the league in 2018, Moore has logged four 1,000-yard campaigns in seven seasons, topping out at 1,364 yards with the Chicago Bears in 2023.
The 27-year-old took a bit of a step back with the Bears this past year, catching 98 passes for 966 yards and six touchdowns, averaging a career-low 9.9 yards per grab.
Chicago has Rome Odunze waiting in the wings to possibly take over the top role in the very near future, which could open things up for a potential Moore trade.
Of course, the Bears don't have to trade Moore. He is under contract through 2029, and with Keenan Allen set to hit free agency, Chicago may find itself lacking weapons if it moves Moore, too.
But if the Bears plan on retooling the receiving corps, it could choose to trade Moore and clear some future money.
The Raiders should be all over this if Moore does become available. The price tag matters, obviously, but Las Vegas better check in regardless.
A duo of Moore and Meyers would be terrific, and when you throw Bowers into the mix, as well, the Raiders would suddenly boast a rather impressive group of pass-catching talent.
And that's not including additions they could potentially make in free agency and the NFL Draft, too.
