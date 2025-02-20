The Raiders Have Options to Solidify RB Position
The Las Vegas Raiders have had one of the worst ground games in the National Football League over the past two seasons. After finishing with the third-fewest rushing yards of any team in the league two seasons ago, the Raiders followed that up by finishing last in rushing yards per game this season. As much as the Raiders need help at quarterback, they undoubtedly need help at running back.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently released predictions for pending offseason moves that he believes can help improve each team this offseason. Rolfe noted that the Raiders could use free agency to boost their running backs by signing veteran Najee Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"When your offensive and defensive units both rank outside the top 20 and your offensive line is 22nd, the outlook is pretty grim. That is the case for the Las Vegas Raiders, who have a lot of holes to fix this offseason. They have $90 million in cap space with which to do it, which certainly helps. The Raiders could be a very active team in free agency, both on offense and defense," Rolfe said.
Rolfe wisely noted that although the offense will get most of the attention, the Raiders have many positions of need on both sides of the ball. Luckily for the Raiders, they have one of the best picks in the upcoming draft and have more money to spend in free agency than nearly every other team in the NFL.
"You could make the case for any top-tier free agents on either side of the ball. They need starting-level options at all three levels of their defense, as well as at wide receiver and running back. They could also benefit from a quarterback, but none of the options significantly upgrade Aidan O’Connell," Rolfe said.
"Najee Harris stands out as a potential target at running back. While not an exciting option, he is a durable option with a proven history as both a runner and a receiver. Harris has topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first four seasons and has a 74-catch season on his resume. If Pete Carroll wants the next version of Marshawn Lynch for this team, Harris could be that player.
The Raiders could select the best back in the draft, Ashton Jeanty, but drafting a running back that high is usually frowned upon. However, Rolfe believes the Raiders will keep their options open regarding their running back position.
"Lynch was no more dynamic than Harris during the first four years of his career, but his career took off in Seattle. The fit feels right, and the Raiders have the cap space to pay for a running back. If they do not want to spend the sixth pick on Ashton Jeanty, then Harris could be the ideal starting running back for Carroll and the Raiders," Rolfe said.
