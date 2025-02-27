NFL Draft TEs Talk Brock Bowers' Impact
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Las Vegas Raiders shocked the NFL world when they selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Many considered it foolish for the Raiders to draft a tight end when they already had a young, up-and-coming one in Michael Mayer, and considering tight end is not a highly-valued position.
However, Bowers was more than just a tight end. He had one of the most unique skill sets of the offensive skill position players in his class and was considered one of the best prospects in the class, regardless of his position.
Bowers proved every doubter wrong by having one of the greatest rookie tight end seasons in NFL history. He broke Mike Ditka’s single-season rookie tight end receiving record set back in 1961 and caught the most passes by a rookie tight end in a single game.
While the Raiders have only a few building blocks on either side of the ball, Bowers is one. There has been a revitalization of the tight end position, and Bowers is at the front of it.
With the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine underway in Indianapolis this week, tight ends from across college football are meeting with teams and trying to establish themselves in NFL organizations.
I asked several tight ends what they thought about Bowers’ rookie season and if it inspires them as aspiring rookie tight ends themselves.
“Brock Bowers is a pretty good tight end,” said Bowling Green star Harold Fannin Jr. “I feel like we’re kind of similar. We can catch, we can run, I feel like we can do it all. So, I’m pretty similar to him.”
Bowers quickly made the most of his opportunity on the field, going for 98 yards against the Baltimore Ravens in the second week of the season.
“He’s a great player,” said Nebraska’s Tommy Fidone II. “Had a lot of opportunity to make plays. I feel like that’s huge in the game of football, just getting the opportunity to make plays. Any time you’re able to create good plays and make plays with that opportunity, every opportunity, you have to make the most of it. So, that’s what I would take away from it. Obviously, he’s a great player, so it just shows the tight end position has kind of evolved.”
Oregon’s Terrance Ferguson said the same thing.
“He’s a great player,” he said. “It shows for himself, he’s a great player. He produced at the next level just like he did in college. So, I think it’s just a true testament to him as a player.”
While only entering his second year, Bowers is a role model to young tight ends.
“It’s inspiring to me,” said Clemson’s Jake Briningstool. “Me and Brock were in the same recruiting class coming out of high school. Just being able to see the instant success he had, both in college and now with his rookie season.”
What makes Bowers’ skill set so unique?
“I would say his ability to make great plays, make great catches, run great routes, create separation, I would say those are a few of the things he’s really good at.”
“He’s a super good athlete,” said Ferguson. “He does a lot of things with the ball in his hands well. He’s always finding a way to fight for extra yards and fall forward.”
“I think he does a really tremendous job with the ball in his hands after the catch,” said Briningstool. “That’s something I think I can add to my game, but I’m happy for him. He’s having a great career so far.”
