TE Michael Mayer Feels Great, Learning Offense
Michael Mayer was the Las Vegas Raiders' first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, and it's safe to say the season didn't go how he or his team expected.
Mayer was sidelined a foot injury to end a rookie season filled with adversity. However, year two is already looking up for Mayer, who said he is fully recovered and ready to go.
"I'm 100 percent now, I feel great," Mayer told reporters at a recent OTA. "I've got no soreness, residual effects from anything that happened, so, good offseason of rehab, I was kind of back and forth [between] here and home. And I feel great, I feel the best I've felt, I'm sitting at 255 [pounds] right now, probably the fastest I've been. Faster than last year, I'll tell you that. So, I'm feeling good ... It wasn't fun. I didn't want to miss the last three games of the season either. So that was a bummer. But, it is what it is -- that's life -- I recovered well, I rehabbed well, and I feel great."
The Raiders' first-round selection of generational tight end Brock Bowers ensures that the Silver and Black will utilize 12 personnel sets -- two tight end formations. It is an attack that is difficult for defenses to cover, and the new wrinkle within Luke Getsy's offense is still in the early stages of implementation.
"I'm still learning this offense, you know, so I don't know exactly how it's going to fit into the offense, but we're putting a lot of things in right, we're running a lot of stuff out there, Brock's been great so far, he's been a great dude -- eager to learn, so it's been great. We got a great tight end room, we got a lot of fun tight ends [and] we got a great tight ends coach too."
Mayer appeared in 14 games last season, playing 602 snaps on offense. Mayer played mostly in-line or in the slot. He had 40 targets, and 27 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns. Mayer tallied 19 receiving first downs and averaged 11.4 yards per reception.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.