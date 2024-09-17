The Key to Getting the Raiders' Rushing Attack Going
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the season with multiple running backs and a new-look offensive line.
They also added Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy, who has had a respectable career in the National Football League. After losing running back Josh Jacobs in free agency earlier this offseason, the Raiders believed running back Zamir White would emerge as the team’s primary back. Las Vegas also has veteran running backs Ameer Abdullah and Alexander Mattison to help supplement the young running back.
The Raiders faced two of the best defenses in the league, as the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens defenses have formidable defensive lines. Las Vegas struggled to run the ball against either team, rushing for 71 yards against the Chargers and 27 against the Ravens. The Raiders are averaging 49 yards a game over the season's first two games, which is last in the NFL.
Coach Antonio Pierce said the offense has had trouble running the ball because the offensive line has not blocked well to start the season.
"Man, it's got start up front,” Pierce said. “It's got to start up front. I’m going to be honest and a coaching cliche here, but it starts with me. It starts with our coaches, our offensive line coach, our coordinator. That's poor, that's piss-poor, and it's not good enough. And our players are going to hear about it here in a second.
“We just can't do that. I mean, under two yards a carry, getting knocked back, third-and-short and not getting it. I mean, there has to be an intent and a play style that we talked about, that we practice, that we've been preaching since day one, and it's not showing up on game day. So, obviously, if it's changes that need to be made or scheme, everything's on the table."
The Raiders undoubtedly have talented running backs and players at nearly every skill position on offense. However, poor play along the offensive line negates the Raiders' talent at the skill positions, making it difficult to move the ball or score points. They must fix the offensive line as soon as possible to help get White and the Raiders’ rushing attack going.
