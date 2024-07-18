The Overlooked But Important Role of Meyers in Raiders' Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders were not a great offensive team in 2023, but they have a chance to be a much improved one in 2024.
One of the biggest reasons for this is how well the offensive foundation is built. The Raiders struggled with quarterback play last season, and if it improves, the team could put many more points on the board.
The wide receiver room is part of the offensive foundation, which is loaded with talent. Davante Adams is the headline-grabbing superstar, but Jakobi Meyers’ role should not be overlooked.
While Adams will draw the opposing team’s No. 1 cornerback – and a safety shading to his side -- Meyers has the luxury of more one-on-one looks, which he loves to take. He is an excellent route runner whose ability to get open is one of the most reliable skill sets on the Raiders’ roster.
Many teams would love to have Meyers as their No. 1 receiver. But Meyers is in Las Vegas as one of the best No. 2s in the league, a role that should continue to be ultra-important as we approach the 2024 season.
Meyers did not have the best statistical season in 2023, although he was quite close. However, an argument can be made that Meyers’ inaugural season in the Silver and Black was his best.
He quickly became a favorite target of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who targeted him 56 times in six games. Meyers caught five touchdowns in those games as well. He did not have the same success in the second half of the season, seeing 50 targets over the next ten games and only catching three touchdowns.
Aidan O’Connell or Gardner Minshew II will need to look Meyers’ way more often in 2024 if they want to be a more productive offensive unit because Meyers showed his value to the team early in the 2023 season.
Meyers is an excellent WR2. He may not make the biggest highlight plays or be included in Netflix documentaries, but he will do his job to the best of his ability: getting open and moving the chains.
Teams across the league do not have a Jakobi Meyers-type wide receiver on their team to take the pressure off their top receiver, but the Raiders do. They shouldn’t overlook it, and they should feature him more in the offense in 2024.
