Tom Brady Not Hampered by Restrictions Placed on Him
Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady's playing career speaks for itself. When Brady retired from the National Football League, he did so as unquestionably the best quarterback to ever play in the NFL. Ever the competitor, Brady instantly found a way to feed his competitive drive after hanging up his cleats for good.
Similar to his playing days, Brady's life post-retirement from the league has been anything but normal. Brady's decision to become a minority owner and join Fox as an analyst for NFL games is a unique situation for everyone involved.
No player accomplished the things Brady did on the field, let alone how he did it. Few players, if any, have been approved as minority team owners while also serving as analysts for NFL games. This forced the league to develop restrictions specific to Brady's potentially conflicting duties.
However, Brady has refused to let that stop him from being successful as a broadcaster. While he may have to do things differently than the other analysts, Brady explained that he is grateful to have a strong team around him and does not believe the restrictions impede him or his job duties.
"I’m sure everybody likes being a part of production meetings for a number of reasons," Brady said. "I think the best part is people, is there’s just genuine relationships that get built up over time and a shared experience with people on your own crew. Maybe that is what I miss out on. Just the in-between time with KB (Kevin Burkhardt), Erin (Andrews), and Tom (Rinaldi), and Z (producer Richie Zyontz), and Ruse (director Rich Russo) and just talking about football.
"I think from a research standpoint, I mean, I listen to press conferences all week. To me, there’s really no difference in a media member asking a question or a Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday press conference or a postgame press conference that would be any different from any of the questions that I would ask or the crew would ask. I think from my standpoint what I probably miss most is the genuine relationships that get built up. In terms of my research, I don’t think it has much effect at all."
