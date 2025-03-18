Raiders' Tom Brady Earns High Praise
Before Tom Brady became a new minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, he first got back into the game of football by signing a massive contract to be an NFL broadcaster with FOX.
Brady's first season as an NFL broadcaster is in the books and his former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, had great things to say about hearing his former quarterback in the booth last season.
Brady and Gronkowski spent most of their time as teammates with the New England Patriots, and they also spent time as teammates with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Four of Brady's seven Super Bowl victories came with Gronkowski as a teammate and his main weapon at tight end.
“He’s doing an excellent job and I’m so proud of him,” Gronkowski told On3 Sports. “He has definitely improved as well since his first couple games, which is understandable. I mean, it’s such a tough job to do, there’s so much pressure on you. You never called a game ever, for that long in your life, to be up in that booth and break down plays like that."
“But you get better as you go on, and that’s all I expect nothing less from Tom Brady as well, to get better, because he loves to practice good habits, he loves to get better, he’ll do anything it takes to get better. And just to see his improvement from week one to where he is in the playoffs now is just tremendous, didn’t expect anything less. And he’s doing such a great job in the playoffs, it’s like he’s a veteran now.”
Now, they are both working for FOX during the football season as Gronkowski is an on-air analyst and comes on FOX NFL Sunday and Fox NFL Kickoff.
Brady in his first season as a broadcast got to call the biggest game of year, Super LIX. But before that Brady was criticize for being able to work as a broadcast and become a member of the Raiders organization as well. But NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Brady is not doing anything wrong.
Brady wants to continue both roles with the Raiders and FOX. As for the offseason, Brady has been busy putting together an improved roster for the Silver and Black next season.
