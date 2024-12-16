Top DTs in Draft Raiders Could Consider
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a rough season and will not play postseason football for the third consecutive season.
Coach Antonio Pierce has not gotten the production he hoped for out of his team in 2024, as the Raiders have won just two games this season. Raider Nation is ready for the offseason to arrive so they can think about the future.
The 2025 NFL Draft is a little over four months away, and Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco will spend those months looking for prospects at almost every position. They hope to find the next young stars to add to the Silver and Black.
The Raiders have had a fine season defensively, but they could upgrade. Las Vegas will see defensive tackles Adam Butler and John Jenkins hit free agency, so it may need to add a new body next to Christian Wilkins.
So, let’s take a look at three defensive tackles the Raiders could consider.
T.J. Sanders, South Carolina - One of the biggest risers in recent weeks, Sanders is an absolute athletic freak.
The Gamecocks star has posted 48 total tackles, seven for loss, a pass defended, and four sacks. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Sanders has the potential to generate interior pressure and stop the run at a high level.
Pairing Sanders with Wilkins in the second or third round could provide the Raiders’ defensive line with two players who can get after the quarterback on the interior.
Derrick Harmon, Oregon - A transfer from Michigan State, Harmon has seen his draft stock rise almost to the first round.
Harmon has posted a career-high 42 tackles, nine for loss, two forced fumbles, four passes defended, and five sacks. He is a massive player with great physical tools and solid athleticism.
Like Sanders, Harmon can defend the run and offers pass-rush upside on the interior. The Raiders could strike gold by taking the Ducks’ star.
Tyleik Williams, Ohio State - Williams’ stock has fallen a bit this season, which could be useful for the Raiders.
Williams has posted 32 tackles, six for loss, and two and a half sacks. At 6-foot-3, 330 pounds, he could be an elite run-stopper, which Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham would love.
An ankle injury slowed down Williams this season, but he is still a strong, explosive interior player. The Raiders could become a top run defense by adding Williams.
