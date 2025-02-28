OSU's Howard Shows Love For Raiders, Kelly
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Las Vegas Raiders are in the market for a quarterback this offseason.
The Raiders have several options to find their next franchise QB, and they have met with several at the NFL Scouting Combine.
There are not many stars in this 2025 NFL Draft class, but there are plenty of quality options with high floors. If the Raiders do not land one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, they could consider options on day two or three.
One of those players could be Ohio State star Will Howard. Fresh off a national championship, Howard is looking to prove he can produce at the next level.
The Raiders hired his former offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly, after he led them to the title.
I asked Howard what it would be like to reunite with Kelly in Las Vegas.
“It would be awesome, man,” he said. “Seeing that move from Coach Kelly, I’m so happy for him. He’s one of the best coaches I’ve had, man, and one of my favorite people I’ve been around. We’ve stayed in contact. It would be amazing to get the opportunity to play for him again. Really anyone, I’d be happy to go anywhere, man, but he’s a great dude, and I’m just so happy he got the opportunity that he did. I think that’s a really good place.”
Howard had the best season of his collegiate career with the Buckeyes after transferring from Kansas State, completing 73 percent of his passes for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns. He is also a solid runner who can pick up significant yardage with his legs.
The Raiders missed out on landing Matthew Stafford, so they must consider other options at quarterback. It may behoove them to draft one who already knows the offensive system so there is no adjustment period.
Howard is an accurate quarterback who has shown impressive ball placement and arm strength. Drafting Howard would mean the Raiders would return to their run-first philosophy, which could help them get back to the playoffs.
The Raiders will evaluate all options at quarterback this offseason, but Howard would be a quick plug-and-play option. They could seriously consider him on the second day of the draft.
