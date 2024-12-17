Was Loss No. 12 the Worst of the Raiders' Season?
The Las Vegas Raiders not only dropped their tenth straight loss on their campaign but put up their worst offensive performance of the season. While the Raiders season has been unforgettably disappointing, was this Monday Night Football loss the straw that broke the camel's back?
The Raiders tossed out quarterback Desmond Ridder in what could have been a strong revenge game against his former team. Ridder and the rest of the Raiders did not show up for more than just a field goal in the first half.
Now, looking at the Raiders' schedule and the list of losses next to their games, the Raiders did not put up much of a fight against the Falcons. Not being able to stop the Falcons from scoring in any quarter, the fight just didn't seem there for the entire team.
At the end of the game, the Raiders defense, now Maxx Crosby-less, finished with 72 tackles, 36 of them being solo, and only three sacks. There were moments when the Raider's defense was able to keep the team in the game, but their offense did them no favors whatsoever.
The offense on the rushing side of the ball only got 65 yards, which is less than the average they typically get. Sincere McCormick is the latest victim to the injury bug that has claimed multiple Raiders this season. Expected to be in a backup role, Alexander Mattison may finish off the rest of the season as the team's main running back.
While the game, regardless of the outcome, wouldn't change much about the Raiders' troubled season, it may be a bit concerning for the way that head coach Antonio Pierce managed his squad near the end of the game.
Though they had a drive at the end of the game that could have seen them take the lead, Pierce and the Raiders already blew through their three timeouts, which made the comeback even more improbable.
Now, sitting at 2-12 on the season, with many mixed fans emotions, the Raiders hold a top-two draft selection, while the New York Giants hold the same record as Las Vegas. If the season's worst loss means landing a franchise quarterback, then the Raiders and their fans may have some positives to take away from the game.
