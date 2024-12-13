What Does Newly Added QB Bradley Offer the Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders have had some of the worst injury luck of any team in the National Football League over the last two seasons. However, this season has been unlike any other, with multiple players in critical positions suffering injuries.
This is especially true for the Raiders' quarterback position, which has seen its fair share of injuries and poor play over the last couple of seasons. The team's inconsistencies are displayed weekly because of the quarterback position.
The Raiders recently added quarterback Carter Bradley to the roster after O'Connell's knee injury last weekend.
"Well, I just think dealing with the injuries, might as well have three quarterbacks up the way the season has been going,” Pierce said. “But Carter [Bradley] has done a really good job, kind of like Sincere [McCormick], giving us this really good look on the practice squad and the look team, being competitive, really getting after us. And I think as the season has grown, again it's in practice, but you have seen improvement. I think the moxie's come out of him, he's kind of got out of his shell. I think it's a great opportunity, you never know what's going to happen in the game, and he has to be ready to play because it's been that kind of season for us."
Bradley is the son of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator and former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley. Pierce says how much time Carter spent around football growing up is evident.
"Well, he's a football kid,” Pierce said. “You can tell he's been around football his whole life. Reading defenses and all that stuff, I think it's different regardless of where you've been, going from college to the pros. It is still a learning curve, and I think he has improved. That learning curve has sped up though, because, he's been around ball. It's a lot of the same terminology and communication that he's heard throughout his career and obviously his childhood and now being at this level, but he's done a good job, even as a player on [the] practice squad, of really being dialed into the playbook, the designs and what we're doing each and every week. So, I don't really have any concerns with him."
