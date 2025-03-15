What New Addition Eric Stokes Wants Raider Nation to Know
The Las Vegas Raiders decided against overpaying for their starting defensive players who entered free agency this offseason. Instead, the new-look Raiders' front office found multiple players who were talented but needed a change of scenery for various reasons.
One of those players is cornerback Eric Stokes, who joins the Raiders after spending his entire career with the Green Bay Packers. Stokes is a former first-round draft pick who fell on hard times after suffering an unfortunate injury early in his career.
In his rookie season, he and Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain led all rookies in passes defensed with 14. During that season, he led all rookie cornerbacks in completion percentage who were targeted at least 20 times, an impressive feat for the talented corner.
He finished second in passer rating allowed that season, only to Surtain, who won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award this past season. Stokes was on a similar trajectory until a Lisfranc injury derailed him. He bounced back, appearing in all 17 games this past season.
Stokes wants the Raiders and their fans to know. At his introductory press conference, the veteran cornerback made it clear he is excited for a new opportunity to live up to the expectations that come with being a first-round draft pick in the National Football League.
“Man, I'm very hungry. I'm very ready to just put all that stuff behind me and to show people that injury is far behind me and get it out of the way. So, that's one of the roadblocks that I absolutely hate that happened to me, but then again, it made me the better person that I am today," Stokes said.
“A person that's finna give it my all. I mean, at the end of the day, I'm going to laugh, I’m going to smile. Anytime you see me, I'm always happy. I'm always going to show respect to everybody, but in between them lies, I'm hungry. I'm a competitor. I hate to lose. So, at the end of the day, you are going to get a dog pretty much fighting.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.