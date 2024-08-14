What to Look for as the Raiders Return to Las Vegas
As the Las Vegas Raiders return home now, they will be preparing for their second preseason game on Saturday.
The Raiders will now finish off the rest of training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center (Raiders Headquarters) in Henderson, Nevada. They will also have two open practices at Allegiant Stadium.
Now that we head into Week 2 of the preseason, teams start making decisions on who will be on their 53-man rosters and practice squads, as well as who will win key position battles.
For the Raiders, they will be looking at the quarterback battle, of course. They will also decide what players will make the final cut.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. talked what to expect from the Raiders this week on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Looking forward this week to seeing Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson," Carpenter said. "Neither is going to have their full complement of practices in. They are not going to start the day they get there in pads. They are going to have to work and earn that. ... Kolton, I have no concerns whatsoever. Kolton is a consummate professional, a wonderful human being, and a great football player. We know that. ... JPJ, a lot of potential. Lot of things to like about the youngster out of Oregon, but he is going to have to prove it, his best ability is availability. ... He is competing to knock Cody Whitehair out."
" ... I am gonna continue watching Jaydon Grant, who continues to hustle. I told you; I think Jaden's made this team. ... Isaiah Pola-Mao, who is an unbelievable player. Let us go to defensive tackle, we know [John] Jenkins and Christian [Wilkins] are ones. Then we know Byron Young and Adam Butler are second. Then we know Matthew Butler is third-string defensive tackle. Right now, it is Marquan McCall, but Nesta [Jade Silvera] is making a push. I want to watch Nesta does he make a push to get that coveted spot. ... There is a battle there that I want to watch. I think it is very important."
" ... I have zero concerns about Davante Adams being ready for the regular season. But still, it is going to take a couple of days to get back into camp shape. I am going to be watching Davante getting back in the swing too. I think that is super important just how all of that continues. ... Another thing to watch is the continuation of the kickoffs now."
