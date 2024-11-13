What to Look for In Week 11 for the Raiders
As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare for their Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, the Raiders will do it with new play caller Scott Turner. The Raiders also have brought in Norv Turner during the bye week to help the offense.
The Raiders offense will be challenged by a good Dolphins defense. The Dolphins are coming off a good defensive showing on Monday Night Football against a good Los Angeles Rams offense.
It can only get better for the Raiders offense, who has struggled thus far. The expectations for the Raiders will be to play sound football on offense and show consistency, as well as seeing how the team plays the rest of the way.
Our Hondo Carpenter discussed the Raiders' expectations in Week 11 on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Well, you have the same players. Other than Norv Turner you got a lot of the same coaches," said Carpenter. "But I am looking for the nuance differences. I am looking for the changes. I am looking for the playing calling, and the setups ... I am looking for more continuity. I am looking for some more offensive leadership. Adjustment to what the head coach wants."
"Everybody knew what AP wanted. Everybody did. However, that was not always with the vision of the offensive leadership, as far as making it happen ... You got Joe Philbin. You got Norv Turner and Scott Turner. If you are not going to get it out of this group, you are not going to get it."
The Raiders will also have to make a quarterback decision before they get to Miami as well.
Gardner Minshew II to many has played the worst football of his career. But he is more familiar with the Raiders offense.
Desmond Ridder has more mobility, and the bye week gave him more time to learn about the weapons on offense and the rest of the offense.
Head coach Antonio Pierce has said all season whoever gives the Raiders the best chance to win and be successful is who they will go with.
We will find out if this fresh new start could get the Raiders going in the second half of the season. It starts in Week 11 against the Dolphins.
