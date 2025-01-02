What Would A Win Over Chargers Would Mean For Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders have been on their first win streak of the season, and though it has come far too late, the team has shown zero signs of quitting. From being in the conversation to land the first overall pick to having a chance to end with five wins, would one last victory be the fast forward on the rebuild?
As they go into Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers, an already established playoff team, the Raiders sit in the eighth spot in the 2025 NFL Draft. The two back to back victories for the Raiders against the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints may have pushed the Raiders back in the draft order, but maybe that is a good thing.
The Raiders have established that the team needs a franchise quarterback, and though their chances to draft the two star studded prospects in Shedeur Sanders Cam Ward have dropped, there is still a possibility that the Raiders find another diamond in the rough.
Their most recent diamond in the rough has come from their tight end position, as Brock Bowers may singlehandedly put Las Vegas on the map for potential landing spots for free agents in the offseason. His level of play as of late could be enough to get the Raiders their last win of the season.
The Raider Nation discussed all season, primarily on the Raiders 10-game losing streak how they wanted the boys to go out and tank the season away. It is motivating to see how head coach Antonio Pierce does not instill that type of play in his men, but maybe the message was received too late.
If the Raiders are unable to upset the Chargers, it would not only give them the limelight in the media, but also could send their young team into the offseason with confidence. The Raiders have lost many players this year to injury, what would be one more win when the team has finally found chemistry.
Aidan O'Connell has shown that he has enough skill to be a quarterback on a NFL franchise, whether or not he has proved himself as a starter is another question. However, if the Raiders do take a step further back in the draft rankings by a victory, O'Connell could very well be the starting quarterback for next season, should the Raiders not land a stud in the draft.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE