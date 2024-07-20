Where Does Raiders RB Ameer Abduallah Fit into the Team's Plans?
Upon accepting the position, Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco decided to rearrange the Raiders’ stance on the running back position. Telesco’s decision to let running back Josh Jacobs walk in free agency, instead of paying him the sizeable contract he wanted, changed how the Raiders approached the running back position roster-wise and financially.
By letting Jacobs go, the Raiders now have three veteran running backs in the backfield for less than half what Jacobs was paid for last season. The Raiders will enter this upcoming season depending on their group of running backs to at least match what Jacobs did by himself in what was a down season for the talented back.
One of the first moves Telesco made after becoming the team’s general manager was to resign Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah. The veteran back agreed to a one-year deal with the Raiders worth just over $1.8 million. Resigning Abdullah gave the Raiders an option at running back who was familiar with the organization and who possessed many years of experience worth keeping around in an inexperienced backfield.
However, Abdullah was not the only running back signed this offseason. The Raiders also signed veteran back Alexander Mattison to a similar deal, adding him to a backfield that consisted of Abdullah and presumed starting back Zamir White. This gives the Raiders multiple options at running back as they begin navigating life without Jacobs in the backfield for the first time in a long time.
With three running backs in the backfield, the Raiders must figure out the role each will play this upcoming season. Abdullah will likely continue to be a change of pace back for the Raiders, as he does multiple things well that White struggles with, such as catching the ball out of the backfield. He also gives the Raiders a quality option on third down, whether rushing or catching the ball.
Last season, Abdullah played in about 20 percent of the team’s offensive plays. That will likely increase as Jacobs is no longer on the team to account for most of the playing time for the team’s running backs and as new Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy finds more creative ways to expand the offense.
While his time on the field for the Raiders offense will increase, Abdullah’s time on special teams will likely decrease from last season, when he was on the field for nearly 60 percent of the team’s special teams snaps. The Raiders value depth and versatility, and Abdullah provides them with both.
