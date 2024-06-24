Which Raiders Made Franchise's Mount Rushmore?
The Las Vegas Raiders have a very long line of franchise greats. A storied franchise like the Raiders makes it difficult to choose who have been the greatest to ever don the Silver and Black.
NFL Throwback recently gave it a shot when it chose its Mount Rushmores for all 32 NFL teams.
For the Raiders, it settled on wide receiver Tim Brown, guard Gene Upshaw, quarterback Ken Stabler and running back Marcus Allen.
Tim Brown
Brown played 16 of his 17 NFL seasons with the Raiders but, unfortunately, was never able to win a title. He leads the franchise in career receiving yards (14,734), receiving touchdowns (99) and receptions (1,070). He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.
Gene Upshaw
Upshaw was a staple of the Raiders golden years, having played in every game for 14 of his 15 seasons in Oakland. The seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro helped lead the Silver and Black to two Super Bowl titles. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987.
Ken Stabler
Stabler is considered to be the greatest quarterback in franchise history. He ranks second in Raiders history in career passing yards (19,078) and passing touchdowns (150) and is third all-time in completions (1,486).
Stabler won the MVP award and Offensive Player of the Year award in 1974 before leading the Raiders to their first Super Bowl title in franchise history two years later. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016, the year after he passed away.
Marcus Allen
Allen was another former Raiders MVP and Offensive Player of the Year. He played 11 of his 16 NFL seasons with the Silver and Black and leads the franchise in rushing yards (8,545), rushing touchdowns (79) and rushing attempts (2,090).
The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro won a Super Bowl title with the Raiders for the 1983 season. Allen was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2003.
The Raiders legend was the first player in NFL history to record 10,000 rushing yards and 5,000 receiving yards.
You can view every team's Mount Rushmore from NFL Throwback here.
