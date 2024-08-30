Who Antonio Pierce Believes Could be Raiders' Next Breakout Player
After Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce took over as interim last season, a few players elevated their play and broke out as impacful contributors for the team.
Players like edge rusher Malcolm Koonce, cornerback Jack Jones and running back Zamir White came into their own, becoming real X-factors for the Silver and Black as they made their late-season push.
The question many are wondering is who will be that next player to step up and take their role and run with it?
Pierce believes it could be second-year wide receiver Tre Tucker, who as of right now, will start in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
"I don't want to set the stage too high for him, but I think he's already done it. Tre Tucker," Pierce told reporters on Thursday. "I think you saw it in the preseason, we saw it in OTAs, in minicamp. He’s just been Steady Eddy. And then he got to the preseason, and he did exactly what we've been seeing in practice. If he can continue that, that's going to help us big time because, obviously, he can run by a lot of corners and safeties in this league. We know what we're going to get with Davante [Adams] and Brock [Bowers] and Big Mike [Michael Mayer] and Jakobi [Meyers]. We know what we're going to get with the rest of our skill players, but I think, man, when you got a guy that runs a 4.2 and create those explosive plays, that makes those DBs back up a little bit more. You're going to play him a little differently than you play everybody else."
Tucker played in 16 games his rookie season, making one start. He recorded 331 yards and two touchdowns on 19 receptions.
The Raiders selected Tucker in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, following his final collegiate season at Cincinnati.
Las Vegas moved on from its former WR3, Hunter Renfrow, this offseason, which opened up an opportunity for Tucker going into his second year. He seized the chance and will now be playing a pivotal role in what is a very promising pass game for the Raiders.
