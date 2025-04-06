Who Raiders Should Consider at CB After Potential Jones Release
The Las Vegas Raiders are getting set to release cornerback Jack Jones this week.
That means they will have parted ways with two 2024 starters -- the other being Nate Hobbs.
The 2025 NFL Draft is fast approaching and it is clear that a cornerback will be on the table for the Raiders. Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema recently ranked the top corners available -- who could step in for 2025?
Jahdae Barron, Texas
Sikkema: "The word 'versatile' gets thrown around too much with defensive back prospects, but Barron is exactly that. As a natural zone defender with excellent instincts and anticipation, he is a starting-caliber pro at safety, wide cornerback or nickel defender — sometimes as all three in the same game — for Cover 3- or quarters-heavy schemes."
Will Johnson, Michigan
Sikkema: "Johnson is a long, lean cornerback with elite foot quickness and change-of-direction fluidity. His limited long speed will create questions about his man coverage reliability in the NFL, but having him play off coverage with his eyes on the ball as a zone-scheme wide cornerback could allow him to make impactful plays more often."
Trey Amos, Ole Miss
Sikkema: "Amos brings an ideal blend of size, movement skills and coverage scheme versatility to the cornerback position. While his explosiveness and speed aren't anything special, his 2024 film shows he has a CB2 floor in the NFL with the potential to be a CB1."
Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
Sikkema: "Hairston is a feisty competitor who likes to get his hands on receivers in bump-and-run coverage from off-coverage techniques. As a zone-heavy cornerback, he has the chance to develop into a CB2 type of player in the NFL."
Shavon Revel, East Carolina
Sikkema: "Revel is the ideal Day 2 athletic alien to draft and develop despite inconsistent anticipation and technique in his current form. His physical gifts (including height and length) point to press-man coverage being his home in the NFL, but it will be quite the adjustment for him to go from one year of staring experience in the AAC to the NFL — especially off a torn ACL."
