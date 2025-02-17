Why Raiders Should Make Aggressive Push for Surprising Free Agent
The Las Vegas Raiders' biggest needs are certainly on offense heading into the NFL offseason, but that does not mean they don't require any assistance defensively.
More specifically, the Raiders could certainly use some help at cornerback, and a very interesting option has just emerged for the club.
Kendall Fuller.
The Miami Dolphins surprisingly just released Fuller, who had inked a two-year deal with the Dolphins last March. Fuller played well in 2024, logging 50 tackles and seven passes defended, but he appeared in just 11 games due to injuries.
In order to free up some cash, Miami decided to let him go, and now, Las Vegas has a pretty great opportunity to add a really good player on a potentially affordable one-year deal.
With Nate Hobbs preparing to hit the open market, the Raiders really need to start preparing what they want to do about the cornerback position, which certainly wasn't one of their strong points this past season.
Las Vegas is teeming with cap space, so it can actually stand to add a couple of corners in the coming months. There will be plenty of good ones available in free agency, and that now includes Fuller.
The difference between Fuller and other intriguing candidates like Charvarius Ward, D.J. Reed or even Asante Samuel Jr., though, is the length of the deal and cost.
Again, it's entirely possible that the Raiders could bag Fuller on a cheap short-term deal. The same thing will almost surely not be plausible for some of the other options slated to it the market next month.
Fuller is still just 30 years old, so while he isn't exactly a youngster on the rise, he also isn't terribly old and clearly has plenty left in the tank.
He may not necessarily fit Las Vegas' timeline as a rebuilding squad, but again, it's not like the Raiders would be signing Fuller to a lucrative multi-year deal here (if that ends up being the asking price, then Las Vegas should pass).
The Virginia Tech product is a good player who would definitely help the Raiders' ailing secondary, so they should absolutely place a call to him.
