Why the Raiders Presented the 'Best Opportunity' For RB Mattison
One of the more overlooked additions from the Las Vegas Raiders' offseason was veteran running back Alexander Mattison, an asset who could have a big impact in the team's running back room.
It's more likely than not that third-year Raider Zamir White will be the starting running back, but with Mattison's wide range of skills, he could utilized more than some may think.
Mattison was a free agent this offseason, coming off his best NFL season yet in what was his fifth and final year with the Minnesota Vikings. Mattison, of course, ultimately decided to come to Sin City.
"This was the best opportunity," Mattison said when he recently joined SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I love what they have going on here. There's a lot of good different ties within the coaching realm, understanding who's on the coaching staff, relationships there. Just knowing the feel is one of the biggest things. When I came on the visit here, it was something that was pretty undeniable, that energy was captivating.
"And so, yeah, with that, the opportunity here, from my understanding, is that it's an open competition, and I'm excited for that. For me, it's [brings me] back to the grind of proving it. ... It's one of those years where I can just get back to the fundamentals, get back to me, and yeah, I'm ready for the competition. When training camp kicks off, it's going to be one of those grinds. And, I mean, our running back room is amazing right now. So, trying to be the best group that we can be is also one of my goals. Whatever the case may be, personally, is obviously on the table, but I'm a big team player, so however I can help this team, however we can help this team as a unit is the goal going into camp and coming out of camp."
Mattison made 13 starts in 16 games for Minnesota last season. He posted 700 rushing yards and 192 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. Mattison played in a total of 75 games in his five seasons with the Vikings.
