Why the Raiders Probably Won't be Trading Maxx Crosby
By all indications, Maxx Crosby is very happy with the Las Vegas Raiders. He seems to be enjoying himself, and he has shown no signs of wanting a trade.
That's what makes the recent report by Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero all the more peculiar.
The two NFL insiders have said that Crosby's future with the Raiders is up in the air due to the fact that he may end up commanding a new deal in excess of Nick Bosa's, which pays him $34 million annually with the San Francisco 49ers.
Crosby is under contract through 2026, and it's entirely possible that he and Las Vegas may talk about an extension soon.
But the chances of the Raiders actually moving Crosby seem very slim at the current point in time.
Right now, Las Vegas has no reason to trade the superstar pass rusher. It has not even hinted that it wants to jettison its best defensive player. And so long as Crosby—who is still just 27 years old—remains content, why would the Raiders consider it?
Crosby is not just coasting. He seems genuinely enthused about the direction of the club. He's even said so himself. This isn't a Myles Garrett situation.
Now, that doesn't mean things can't change. Feelings sway all the time in the NFL, and there may come a point in time when Crosby or the Raiders have a change of heart.
Very few players are genuinely untouchable in today's game, so Las Vegas would probably at least listen if another team came with a trade offer. And you know what? The Raiders might even be tempted to pull the trigger if the offer were good enough.
But that can be said about just about any player in the league.
The point of the matter is that neither Crosby nor Las Vegas is actually seeking a divorce. Crosby still has unfinished business to take care of what the only NFL franchise he has ever called home, and the new Raiders regime seems pumped to move forward with him.
Obviously, it's a long offseason, and nothing can be taken as gospel, but I have a hard time imagining that Las Vegas will actually part ways with Crosby in the coming months.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE