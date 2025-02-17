Why the Raiders Should Resign Terrace Marshall Jr. For 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders receiving depth is a question mark heading into the 2025 season. While several mock drafts have Las Vegas taking Tetairoa McMillan to add wide receiving help to the squad, the Raiders should consider their options if he does not fall to them at pick six in the 2025 NFL Draft.
For instance, the Raiders have the opportunity to resign wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. to fulfill a larger role on the team in 2025. After being cut by the Carolina Panthers, the Raiders signed Marshall to the practice squad, before he found his way to the pro roster to compete in seven games.
Marshall is still a reliable option for the Raiders to consider if they give him a chance in 2025. At only 24 years old, about to play in his age 25 season, Marshall fits well into the youthfulness approach that the Raiders franchise is headed.
While in the seven games he appeared in he did not get a lot of love, bringing in three receptions for 41 yards, Marshall showed glimpses of hope in those three receptions. Bringing in a 28-yard reception as the longest of his season, Marshall could benefit from a stable quarterback in Las Vegas.
The former 2021 second round pick had some struggles with the Panthers, bringing in 767 receiving yards in three seasons of work. If the Raiders decide to reunite with Marshall, the offense wouldn't be as bad as fans would anticipate.
Both Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers showed they a well tandem pair, both bringing in over 1,000 receiving yards on the season. Toss is Marshall and mix in Tre Tucker as the three wide receivers along with the powerhouse Bowers and the Raiders could have themselves an up and coming offense that's ready to compete.
Marshall made just over one million dollars ($1.05) this past season on his contract, and given he has yet to reach 1,000 career receiving yards, the Raiders would be able to save money with bringing him back, in hopes he has himself a breakout season in year five.
The Raiders might want to consider keeping Marshall around.
