Will Raiders Actualize 12 Personnel Dreams?
The Las Vegas Raiders offense is going to look much different in 2025.
While new head coach Pete Carroll has not yet hired an offensive coordinator, his presence alone will bring a fresh perspective to the offensive side of the ball.
One thing that could have enticed Carroll about this offense is the two supremely talented tight ends on the roster. Brock Bowers already looks like one of the best in the league, while Michael Mayer has shown he can also be productive.
When the Raiders selected Bowers in the first round of last year’s draft, they envisioned pairing him with Mayer and creating a dangerous tight end duo out of 12 personnel.
However, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy did not maximize the two. Mayer missed six games, only playing under Getsy in three. But in those games, Mayer totaled just four receptions for 21 yards.
In 2024, the Raiders ran 12 personnel (one running back and two tight ends) 35.5 percent of the time, much more than the league average of 21.7 percent. However, this did not result in the offensive output the team hoped for.
The Raiders posted a -0.15 offensive EPA out of 12 personnel in 2024, which accounts for the number of points a team is expected to add each play. That ranked 22nd in the league.
Even though the Raiders ran the most 12 personnel in the league, Mayer and Bowers did not dominate the league together. Bowers did it himself.
With a new offensive coordinator, the Raiders may be better able to incorporate Mayer into the offense next season.
Who could Carroll consider as his offensive coordinator in Las Vegas? According to The Athletic's Tashan Reed, Darrell Bevell has been linked to the job. Bevell often used 12 personnel when he was the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions.
Bevell was the passing game coordinator for the Miami Dolphins last season, where they used 12 personnel 20.7 percent of the time.
The Raiders must maximize Mayer in the offense in 2025 while Bowers is on the field. Depending on who Carroll hires as his offensive coordinator, that could become a reality.
