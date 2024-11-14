Will Raiders Let Star DB Walk in Free Agency?
The Las Vegas Raiders will be in an interesting position when free agency begins in March.
Although this season has not turned out as Coach Antonio Pierce and the Raiders had hoped, the offseason will bring hope and optimism back to Raider Nation. With ample cap space and a high draft pick, the Raiders are in a great position to begin a rebuild.
The Raiders have big decisions to make regarding several of their free agents. Many important contributors on the defensive side of the ball, including Robert Spillane, Tre’von Moehrig, and Nate Hobbs, are set to enter free agency.
We have already previewed the impending free agencies of Spillane and Moehrig. Those articles are linked.
Today, we will focus on Hobbs’ outlook. Hobbs has been a member of the Silver and Black since he was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Illinois.
In his career, Hobbs has posted 275 total tackles, 14 for loss, eight quarterback hits, 19 passes defended, three forced fumbles, three sacks, and three interceptions. He has been a staple for this Raiders defense in the past four seasons.
Hobbs has locked down the slot cornerback spot for the Silver and Black, always making solid plays in the run game and in coverage. Defensive end Maxx Crosby has gone as far as to say Hobbs is the best slot cornerback in the NFL.
However, Hobbs’ biggest issue has been his availability. Due to various injuries, he has started just 38 games in four seasons. This could play a major factor in whether or not the Raiders want to re-sign him.
Do the Raiders believe Hobbs’ injury concerns are behind him? Or do they think it is a long-term issue and they cannot rely on him to be available when they need him?
As always, the question with letting a player go is having a concrete plan to replace them. The Raiders have to have somebody in mind – or already signed instead – in order to justify letting Hobbs walk.
The Raiders’ decision on Hobbs should be one of the most interesting ones they face when March rolls around. Hobbs has been one of their core defenders, but injuries have plagued him.
It may be a tough decision for General Manager Tom Telesco.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.