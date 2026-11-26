LAS VEGAS, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are headed for the cold wind and gorgeous view of Lake Erie this weekend, and ahead of that trip, today we celebrate the glorious American holiday of Thanksgiving.

A day set aside to reflect and ponder all that we have to be thankful for.

Raiders Lore

Raider Nation | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Around the world, the reputation of the Silver and Black legacy is firmly rooted in the iconic foundation laid down by the legendary American Al Davis: the "Commitment to Excellence" and "Just Win, Baby" ethos, delivered across three Super Bowl championships and a roster full of Hall of Famers.

Today, the amazing fan base (Raider Nation) holds on to those long-ago roots that established football's ultimate outlaw identity—a gritty, rebellious brand wrapped like a Christmas present in silver and black. The first professional franchise to embrace misfits with open arms, shatter racial barriers with historic coaching hires, and remain globally recognizable from Oakland and Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

But while I am neither advocating nor suggesting they should shed, or shy away from that, after over twenty years of mediocrity, this historic franchise is back on course, a true reason for celebration on this Thanksgiving holiday.

Raider Nation | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Three Things to be Thankful For

This franchise, and the present Raiders rebuild, has a litany of things to be thankful for, but today, we will look at the four biggest, in my opinion, and what stands out.

Mark & Al Davis

Al Davis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For all that Al did in establishing this franchise, Mark is a far superior businessman, and he has taken what his father did and, with superior business acumen, set up the future with the best stadium and facilities in the NFL.

Mark is not a sterile owner who sees the franchise as a cash cow; he is emotionally invested, and in my opinion, the only owner in the NFL who identifies more as a fan, the Raider Nation, than the billionaire owners, with whom he shares the commonality of wealth.

Who knows if he will ever hoist a Lombardi Trophy in Las Vegas, but as someone who respects him and holds him in high regard, I can tell you the fire to win burns no brighter inside him than anyone else's.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

While both men are vastly different, Al established it, but Mark has laid the foundation for the future, with the love for an organization that allows him to make decisions and embrace what he knows and doesn’t. That is character.

Klint Kubiak

The brilliant young coach, Klint Kubiak, leads the Raiders locker room with a genuine love of his players and for the game; the Raiders have found a perfect mix of football acumen and passion. What makes Kubiak who he is is that while he loves the game, both its strategy and preparation, he stays centered. Football is his profession, but it isn’t who Kubiak is.

Klint Kubiak was all smiles. | Darrell Craig Harris

He is honest, a man of faith and integrity, and he has seized the locker room with his blunt honesty and compassion for people. Kubiak is a rarity.

Let’s be honest, the odds are against him being successful, but in this town, a town built on those who ignore the long shots and win. I believe in Kubiak, and if I were a betting man, I would go all in on him.

Kubiak is the real deal, and the Raiders organization, after years of trying to solve the coaching carousel, have their guy.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Fernando Mendoza

The Silver and Black have finally got their franchise QB, Fernando Mendoza. A young man who, as I have gotten to know him, intrigues me like Kubiak.

Similar to his head coach, the young man loves football, but it isn’t what defines him. He loves the nuances, the minutiae of football, the learning, the preparation, and the game.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The odds, like Kubiak's, are against him succeeding; that is the life of the NFL, where anyone’s success is a long shot. But if you have to pick someone to bet on, he is your kid.

The Raiders have a young franchise QB, with the next 15 years ahead of him, and he is rooted, caring, and appreciative to be part of this organization.

Mendoza is the real deal, as a player and a person, and Raider Nation is fortunate to have such a bright spot as the face of your franchise, the future, and the work ethic to keep leading and improving on the field.

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