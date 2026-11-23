The Las Vegas Raiders put up another valiant fight late in the game, but a costly interception ruined any upset bid as they fell to their rival, the Denver Broncos, 38-24.

There was a lot that should give Raider Nation hope, as head coach Klint Kubiak has his team on the right path despite yet another loss to an opponent with a winning record. His rookie quarterback flashed immensely, while his defense showed stinginess late, giving them a chance at the end.

With that in mind, I want to share some of my overreactions to Sunday's game in Denver as the Raiders fell to 4-7 on the season with a matchup against the Cleveland Browns on primetime next weekend.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) looks on against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fernando Mendoza Is Going To Be Just Fine

Coming into this game, I was nervous about what the Broncos could do to Mendoza and the Raiders— it gave off a feeling of a potential nightmare game for Las Vegas. Instead, the rookie quarterback led his team to a near victory against their AFC West rivals. The pick-six was rough to see, but everything we saw from Mendoza was a quarterback adjusting to the speed of the game and making first-year player mistakes at the position.

Mendoza went 18-of-37 for 267 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while adding 22 yards on the ground. I was impressed with what I saw, especially without Brock Bowers and other key players as the game went on. He is going to be just fine, and he already has operational control of the offense despite all of the mistakes he has made and will make along the way.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches game play against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders Feel Close to a Big Win

This was the second week in a row that the Raiders got close to winning a big game against a quality opponent. I believe if Mendoza had avoided the pick-six, he would've driven the ball downfield to tie the game, with a chance to win in overtime.

Kubiak must feel he is close, too. The way his defense showed up and how he called the offense showed me that his team is getting much closer. They aren't there just yet, but we have seen crazier things, especially as the Raiders travel to Cleveland for Sunday Night Football.

Nov 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Running Game Is Back

You know how good it feels to see running backs break off five-to-seven-yard runs consistently? That is what the Raiders offense was doing against the Broncos' defense, averaging six yards per carry for 143 yards on just 24 attempts.

I'm not sure how long this run game will be back for, but let's enjoy it while it lasts. It was great to see Ashton Jeanty rip off a 46-yard run and for Mike Washington Jr. to earn hard yards after contact on just nine attempts. Keep it going, and the Raiders offense could be a special unit for the rest of the season.