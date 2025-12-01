Why the Raiders Can’t Change Their Results—Even With a New Play Caller

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-10) traveled to Los Angeles with a new play caller and a fresh approach. However, in Week 13, the same Silver and Black roster produced the same disappointing results, suffering a 31-14 loss to the Chargers (8-4).

For a franchise that has adopted the motto “Just Win, Baby,” it truly paints a picture of mediocrity that has engulfed the franchise, as the fan base can celebrate a New York Jets loss, thus moving them up the 2026 NFL Draft order. That isn't music to the ears of a win-now coach like Pete Carroll.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

New play caller Greg Olson did try to mix some things up. Rookie guard Caleb Rogers got his first start, and Olson attempted to do some new things, but in the end, a holiday-filled National Football League week thirteen couldn’t overturn the roster, nor avail extra hours of practice.

Ashton Jeanty had 15 rushes for 31 yards and no touchdowns. Additionally, he had six catches out of eight targets with no touchdowns for 30 yards.

· Geno Smith’s stat line was 18 of 23 for 165 yards, and he had two touchdowns and one interception for a rating of 107. He was sacked five times.

· Only 14 points scored by the offense.

· Three sacks by the Raiders defense, including Maxx Crosby, who had two. Crosby is only the 12th player in NFL history to record seven sacks or more in each of his first seven years.

Finally Some Rookies

It was evident early, with Caleb Rogers starting at right guard, that Carroll intended to get more rookies involved, and they did.

· Wide receivers Jack Bech (2 catches for 22 yards) and Dont’e Thornton (1 catch for 11 yards) were more involved.

· The aforementioned RB Ashton Jeanty and RG Caleb Rogers.

· JJ Pegues (1 Tackle) got some good looks.

· DB Darien Porter (3 tackles) got some quality reps.

· DB Kyu Blu Kelly had two tackles and one interception.

· DB Greedy Vance additionally had one tackle.

· Tight End Carter Runyon had no receptions, but had several quality reps.

· LB Cody Lindenberg also played, but recorded no stats.

