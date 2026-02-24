Raiders GM Spytek Reveals Bold Vision for Franchise’s Future

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—The Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek stepped to the podium earlier today to address the throngs of media, and some non-media, ahead of the 2026 NFL Combine.

Gone from last year was the nervous confidence of a first-time General Manager, replaced by a confidence that he belongs here, that he’s been here before, and that he now knows what to expect.

The Whiz Kid

I first became of Spytek while a beat reporter covering the Detroit Lions. Profusely bad, the franchisee was wallowing in failure when the young former Michigan Wolverine player came to the building as an intern.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek and owner Mark Davis look on from the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hardly in the building a few weeks, had the normally nameless intern job had a youngster with a name, the Whiz Kid, John Spytek.

No matter the job, Spytek took to it with passion, often bringing back voluminous amounts of information beyond what was requested, but nobody mocked him; they respected him.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It was Sheldon White, former Detroit Lions GM, who spoke glowingly of his work ethic, and longtime Lions executive Bill Keenest, who gave him the moniker.

Even then, it was clear the Whiz Kid was going places.

Living In Fast Forward

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fast forward 22-years and multiple career stops, and Spytek and I are in Indianapolis this week for the NFL Scouting Combine.

Still as studious as ever, he bristled today when I called him analytical, preferring thorough, but as always, the same John Spytek.

Remarkably comfortable in his own skin, he has aged over the past 22 years, but he remains the same detail-oriented guy who loves the game.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Spytek has his critics, but none of them can attack his love and knowledge of the game, and for that, it is refreshing.

Last year, he was excited to be here for a new experience and to see how it would shake out. This year, he was still excited to be here, but this time, confident, analytical, or thorough, you can choose, and on a mission.

Myriads of Issues

Spytek had to address numerous issues surrounding the Silver and Black, and in our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we address not only what they said, but how he said it, and what we are hearing from around the National Football League.

Watch the Podcast Below

Don’t Miss This

Several things, on and off the record, stood out to me today, the biggest, I may have been the most qualified to see.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

John Spytek was asked what he looked for in a player, and his answer came instantly and with confidence.

"Humility, a great passion to play the game of football. It's such a hard game. Your competitive spirit has to run really high. You've got to be willing to play through a bunch of tough circumstances. And to me, it always goes back to the love of the game. The guys that truly love the game of football, they love to practice, they love to prepare, they love to watch film, they love to play hurt. So, I mean those things - I'm kind of uncompromising on those things."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Why did that stand out? I have been a witness to his career for the last 22-years.

This answer was easy for him.

In a league built on ego, that isn’t him, nor has it ever been. But what Spytek wants in the future Raiders are guys who approach the game the way he does.

Read his answer, for 22 years, it is what people have been saying about John Spytek.

For a man comfortable in his own skin, he knows what he wants, and I, for one, agree with him.

