Raiders Mock Draft 9.0 Shows Off John Spytek’s Eye for Talent
In this story:
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders saw the Baltimore Ravens back out of a trade for superstar Maxx Crosby, and our NFL Mock Draft 9.0 will certainly project that.
GM John Spytek and Klint Kubiak wasted no time adapting and moving forward as free agency continues and draft evaluations are well underway.
Brandon Yeargan, Spytek’s right-hand man, and the rest of the impressive staff he has assembled worked overtime, and the team's methodical, disciplined approach showed in Indianapolis.
The Raiders understand the timeline of this rebuild, but taking more lumps in 2026 will make 2027’s path even clearer.
Today, I offer you our MOCK Draft 9.0 for the 2026 season. It offers no trade speculation, but don’t rule those out as top talent falls from poorly drafting teams.
How Do We Make Our Picks?
The College Sources
Through decades of established reporting, our network of sources across the college football landscape delivers verified intelligence from program insiders and front-office personnel.
Our reporting identified the Raiders’ evaluation of Fernando Mendoza months before mainstream coverage emerged. While other outlets overlooked this quarterback prospect, Las Vegas scouts had already completed extensive film study and background work. This early identification demonstrates the organization’s analytical approach to talent evaluation. Our continued access to front-office intelligence reveals additional prospects currently under evaluation by the Raiders’ scouting department.
The NFL Sources
Our sources—cultivated and vetted over decades—deliver unparalleled intelligence on the Raiders’ strategic positioning, operational priorities, and personnel evaluation. The prospects they deliberately pass on often reveal as much as those they pursue, exposing organizational philosophy and long-term vision. This network provides the definitive read on Las Vegas front-office decision-making that other outlets simply cannot access.
The NFL operates as an insular network—expansive to outsiders, but remarkably intimate to those within it. Personnel executives, scouts, and coaches maintain relationships that transcend team affiliations, creating information channels that determine who gains access and who remains on the periphery. We operate within that inner circle.
2026 NFL MOCK Draft 9.0:
Round One Pick #01: QB, Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
- Scouts Take: Barring an unprecedented trade offer, Fernando Mendoza will be the Raiders' next franchise quarterback. Mendoza possesses elite-level talent and a distinctive skill set that aligns with Klint Kubiak's offensive philosophy. Together, this quarterback-coordinator partnership represents the foundation for restoring the Raiders to championship contention.
Round Two Pick #36: CB, D'Angelo Ponds, Indiana
- Scouts Take: D'Angelo Ponds is a compact, high-leverage cornerback who posted an elite 43.5” vertical (top among CBs at the NFL Combine). His athletic metrics translate to multi-positional versatility—he projects as both a nickel who could start his career as a backup to Taron Johnson and a potential box safety, despite suboptimal arm length. The production profile outweighs measurable: on film, he consistently neutralizes larger, top-tier receivers. Ponds’ primary technical flaw is his aggressive, head-hunting approach, which can result in discipline lapses and backfield eye violations. While his traits and tape warrant first-round consideration, current draft board projections indicate significant value if available later.
Round Three Pick #67: S, A.J. Haulcy, LSU, 6’ 222# 4.52
- Scouts Take: Low-risk player who has elite ability to track the ball, who can decimate opponents with a motor that doesn’t stop. Doesn’t have elite speed to cover mistakes, but he can play box S and play the nickel CB role. He goes after the ball whether it is in the air or being carried, and if someone has it, he will punish them for stealing it. Has the edge that the Raiders used to be known for physically.
Round Four Pick #102: LB, Jake Golday, Cincinnati
- Scouts Take: Golday commands attention on every snap—his relentless drive and classic football grit make him a standout, even to the most casual observer. Discover what truly sets him apart.
Round Four Pick #117: OLB, Romello Height, Texas Tech, 6’2 ¾” 239# 4.64
- Scouts Take: An elite OLB who is skyrocketing up the boards. He can run and jump out of the stadium. As the Raiders transition to a 3-4 system, he is a prototypical attacking OLB who can get after people. Highly impactful pass rush specialist who can improve as a run defender.
Round Four Pick #134: RB, Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
- Scouts Take: Jadarian Price profiles as an ideal rotational asset for Klint Kubiak’s scheme alongside Ashton Jeanty. Price’s explosive burst and exceptional low center of gravity translate to superior contact balance and short-area agility—traits that enhance both inside and outside zone concepts. His proven return-game production adds immediate special-teams value, while his history as a secondary option behind Jeremiah Love at Notre Dame underscores his readiness for a complementary role in the NFL. Despite limited volume, Price demonstrated efficiency and soft hands, though underutilized in the Irish passing game. Ball security concerns exist in the scouting community, but film review suggests these are marginal relative to his overall value. Price fits the John Spytek archetype: a high-upside, role-specific contributor who can immediately impact special teams and serve as a dynamic RB2 with an open-field skill set tailored to Kubiak’s offensive philosophy.
Round Five Pick #175: OT, Austin Barber, Florida
- Scouts Take: Austin Barber displays rare functional athleticism and advanced hand placement, enabling him to initiate contact and control defenders at the point of attack. While he can be exposed in certain defensive fronts—particularly against speed rushers—his movement skills and zone-blocking proficiency align well with the Klint Kubiak/Rick Denison offensive system, which emphasizes developmental upside. Barber’s projection as a mid-round value stems from his current limitations in space and the need for technical refinement. However, the Raiders’ roster construction allows for a patient approach, reducing risk and maximizing developmental ROI—a hallmark of Denison’s track record. Should Barber be selected before round five, it likely signals an organizational bet on ceiling over polish, potentially allowing a more NFL-ready prospect to fall. Barber grades as a high-upside, scheme-specific investment who could outplay draft position under proper mentorship.
Latest Podcast On Our NFL MOCK Draft 9.0:
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist with decades of experience. He serves as the Senior Writer for NFL and College sports, and is the beat writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, he is the editor and publisher for several sites On SI. Carpenter is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).Follow HondoCarpenter