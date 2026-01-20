Raiders Update: Absurd Rumors Shut Down, a New Name to Watch, Coaching Search

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are closing in on who will be their next head coach, and had a field-level view last night of their potential new quarterback.

Things are certainly looking up in the Raider Nation.

The rumors circulating center on whether the Raiders are considering acquiring Lamar Jackson as their next quarterback.

Something a source close to the situation called, “Absolutely absurd.”

A name is emerging among those connected to the Raiders, the NFL, and even college coaching circles that, in some way, many believe could end up tied to the new Raiders coach and his staff.

While no one has been hired as of now, we know that this name is getting a ton of attention as a rising quarterback guru and has garnered high praise for his development of Indiana Hoosier quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Chandler Whitmer, is that name.

Per Indiana University:

With a coaching resume that includes work with some of the top names in quarterbacking at the collegiate and NFL levels, Chandler Whitmer was tabbed quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator by Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti for the 2025 season.



He helped Justin Fields (Ohio State) and Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) grow into NFL Draft picks at the collegiate level, tutored Justin Herbert (Los Angeles) to NFL success, and developed Michael Penix Jr. (Atlanta) into an NFL starting quarterback.



Whitmer spent the past four seasons in the National Football League with the Los Angeles Chargers (2021-23) as an offensive quality control assistant and the Atlanta Falcons (2024) as the pass game specialist. In both roles, he worked primarily with the quarterback position.

Why Whitmer Could Fit

If the Raiders ultimately hire a young offensive star as their head coach, that man will be responsible for play calling. Hiring a voice that has a proven NFL track record and additionally has a proven trust with the team’s young, first-round franchise quarterback makes plenty of sense.

Whitmer could hold the title and role of an offensive coordinator, without calling plays, such as Liam Coen (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Ben Johnson (Chicago Bears) while significantly upgrading his attention not only with that title in the NFL, but additionally with the number one overall selection, something that brings with it an immense spotlight.

True to Form

I asked GM John Spytek if the new coach would pick his own staff, something that didn’t happen with the last two, and in both cases lent a significant impact to their failure.

He told me, “I want to turn that over to the coach. I mean, we're going to have a lot of great conversations about who, why, where. There's going to be a lot of great football conversations. But my belief has always been you give a lot of the responsibility to the head coach to hire the staff that he wants to hire. It's who reports to him and who he works with every day."

One might think Whitmer's possible move to the Raiders goes against what Spytek said. That would be false.

Others have mentioned Whitmer, and his name has been floated as a natural fit by many. Spytek isn’t going to force anyone on his new coach.

That is why I am clearly differentiating Whitmer as a strong possibility, because of the enormity around the game supporting it, but not calling it a definite.