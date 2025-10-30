What Pete Carroll Wants from the Raiders in Week 9
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking things one game at a time as they come out of their Bye Week. The Silver and Black aim to prove the first half of the season was not truly indicative of the team they are.
Carroll Knows What He Wants
The Raiders enter their Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars desperately needing a win after losing four of their past five games. Las Vegas also has a brutal schedule after they face the Jaguars. On Wednesday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll made his wishes clear.
"Really looking forward to coming home and to play in front of our fans and to get in the stadium, get in Allegiant, and get this thing cooking. Our last experience in there was one that we enjoyed thoroughly, and we'd like to build on that and get going. We have a difficult opponent that's beat some really good teams and got a winning record and a lot of star players and star power. It's going to take a lot from us to put together a good week and a game that we can get in the win column,” Carroll said.
“We need that badly. So, we're very determined. I would also say to you that I'm taking your questions away, but the three days that we worked were very productive. We worked on things after the bye that we'd like to adjust and do. We've also created some opportunities for guys to compete for positions, as we always like doing, and this was kind of a time to take a look at that. Not going to tell you all about that, but it's apparent to our team that we're continuing to push to get better. So, looking forward to this week."
Following the Bye Week, Smith acknowledged how his previous time playing for Carroll helped him prepare for the challenges the two have encountered in Las Vegas. Smith noted that neither he nor Carroll is pressing the button just yet. The Raiders may be 2-5, but the season is far from over.
“I mean, obviously, our relationship has been noted, and it does help us, I think. But the main thing, regardless of our relationship, is that we both have to do our jobs, and that's what we're working extremely hard to do. Coach [Pete Carroll] is a guy whom I've been with; I know what to expect from him. He knows what to expect from me, and so we're not panicking in this situation. We're putting our heads down and getting to work," Smith said.
