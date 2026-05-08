Raiders’ Need at Wide Receiver Overwhelmingly Recognized

The Las Vegas Raiders improved multiple areas of their roster, but the wide receiver corps still leaves a lot to be desired.

Earlier this week, ESPN's NFL analyst Aaron Schatz shared his thoughts on each team's biggest need after the NFL draft. Here is what he said about the Raiders' most glaring hole on the roster.

Schatz's Thoughts

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) reacts after catching a pass against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"The Raiders have wide receivers, but no one is established as a No. 1 option. (Yes, their No. 1 receiver is tight end Brock Bowers, but it is still good to have somebody drawing attention outside)," Schatz said. "Tre Tucker is going into his fourth season and had 57 catches for 696 yards and five touchdowns last season, but he also had a score of just 29 out of 100 in the ESPN receiver scores."

"Jack Bech (20 catches for 224 yards) and Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10 catches for 135 yards) underwhelmed in their rookie seasons. Dareke Young had just four receptions in four seasons with Seattle before signing with Las Vegas this offseason, and rookie Malik Benson is a sixth-round pick."

Why Las Vegas Needs To Make a Move

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As much as everyone says that this team is in a rebuilding stage, the additions General Manager John Spytek has made to the roster say otherwise. Maybe the Raiders are tempering their expectations with a first-time head coach and an incoming rookie quarterback, but the allotment of talent on both sides of the ball is apparent.

That should be an incentive for Spytek and the front office to venture into the wide receiver market and pursue at least a free agent. As much as I have suggested that the Raiders can push for a playoff spot, they need to add an outside receiver to solidify that argument. Spytek nailed the draft and has this team moving in the right direction, but his comments pertaining to the position were perplexing.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I like our receiving room, Spytek said. "I think people are probably going to roll their eyes. Everyone loves receivers. This is a question I get from my kids, 'Dad, can we get 15 receivers on the roster?' We live in the fantasy football world. I value receivers."

I understand that Spytek is not going to dismiss the receivers on the current roster, and who knows, maybe one of them proves me wrong and develops into a formidable option . However, the odds are low, and with Fernando Mendoza on a rookie contract, why not take a big swing and acquire a difference-making pass catcher?