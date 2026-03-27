1 Bold Draft Scenario the Raiders Should Explore Before Round 1
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The Las Vegas Raiders have the first overall pick after one of the worst seasons the Raiders have had in years. Easily their worst season of the 2020's, and their 2025 roster may have been the least talented dating back to the 2010's. With that first overall pick, they have decisions to make.
The obvious choice is to select Fernando Mendoza, as he's the best quarterback prospect available. Quarterback is a big need for them, and the last piece they need to pull off an accelerated rebuild. They have the right head coach in Klint Kubiak; all they need is a quarterback, and they're set for the future.
Trade-Back Scenario
There's plenty to like about Mendoza as a prospect, but he isn't this must-have prospect like other quarterbacks in the past. This opens up room for a trade-back scenario for the Raiders, and two first-round picks should be enough to make them look another way.
It has to be a team they believe will give them a top pick next season as well, which is why I believe the Arizona Cardinals are a perfect candidate. They're only two picks down and in a loaded division. Mendoza isn't going to turn them into a playoff team in year one.
This gives them the flexibility to use the third overall pick on a defensive stud like Arvell Reese or Rueben Bain Jr., and quietly turns their defense into one of the most improved units in the league. Raider Nation wouldn't like this move because they're in desperate need of a franchise quarterback, but who says they still can't land one?
Due to Dan Orlovsky's comments on Ty Simpson, his draft stock has gone up, and he could be a first-round pick. However, if all of this is just to hype him up before the draft, he'll certainly be available in the second round.
Simpson only has one year of elite production, and there's plenty that holds him back as a prospect, but the upside is there. Looking at the bigger picture, walking away with Reese and Simpson in the first two rounds is elite. Presumably, the Cardinals would still be rebuilding, which gives them a top pick in 2027, on top of their own pick.
If Simpson isn't the quarterback they thought he was, then there are plenty of quarterbacks in next season's draft who project to be superstars. If he is, both of those first-round picks could be enough to trade up for a premier offensive weapon like Jeremiah Smith or draft him outright if their picks are high enough.
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Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.