Upcoming Vote on the Future of Raiders' Ownership Raises Questions

The Las Vegas Raiders have already encountered several critical dates this offseason. They have another one on the horizon.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis walks on the field before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter recently reported that Las Vegas has submitted a succession plan from owner Mark Davis to the National Football League. The plan is set to be voted on by owners around the league.

"NFL owners are scheduled to vote on a Raiders ’ succession plan that gives Silver Lake co-chief executive officer Egon Durban the option to purchase a majority stake in the team from longtime owner Mark Davis," Schefter said.

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NFL owners are scheduled to vote on a Raiders’ succession plan that gives Silver Lake co-chief executive officer Egon Durban the option to purchase a majority stake in the team from longtime owner Mark Davis, via @SethWickersham and @DVNJr.https://t.co/CMdOCNb14A — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2026

Sale Not Immenent

The vote does not necessarily confirm that Davis has plans on selling the team any time soon. However, it does lay the groundwork for what that will look like if and when the time comes. Former Raiders Chief Executive Officer Amy Trask gave further insight into the matter.

"There's news about a succession plan, so I share this as context. Unless league policy has changed since I left the league, teams are required to submit succession plans, and those plans have to be approved. I know this, cause I did this for Al [Davis]," Trask said.

May 26, 2010; Alameda, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders chief executive officer Amy Trask at organized team activities at the Oakland Raiders practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Where Does Tom Brady Fit In?

This is undoubtedly putting the cart before the horse, but with Brady, it is okay to do that. The league must first approve Davis' succession plan, of allowing Durban the option to buy a majority stake in the franchise from Davis or his heirs. Durban currently holds a 7.5% minority stake.

However, when that time comes, it is hard to believe Brady would sit in the wings and not try to increase his involvement as well. At the moment, Brady and his business partner, Tom Wagner, each own a 5% minority stake, for a total of 10%.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Former Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady in attendance before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The fact that a sale of the team is not imminent only adds to Brady's chances of getting in on the deal when the time comes. Much has been made about Brady's dual role as a minority owner with the Raiders and his broadcasting career. His 10-year deal with FOX is entering its third season.

By the time Davis decides to sell the team, Brady would be even closer to the end of his deal with FOX. This would allow him to increase his ownership and spend more time with the team, as his on-air time was coming to an end. Brady joined the Raiders' ownership group with a long-term plan.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Fox broadcaster Tom Brady is seen prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brady is known for his competitive drive. He is also on record as wanting to help restore the Raiders to their historical prominence. He would have even more of a chance to do so with an increase in his ownership of the team.

Brady's Al Davis-esque Raiders jackets foreshadow what is fair to believe was his ultimate goal when he joined the Raiders as a minority owner: to be more than just a minority owner.