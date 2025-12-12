1 Trend the Raiders Must Break Against the Eagles

The Las Vegas Raiders have a puncher's chance when they travel east to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ranking the Raiders

Eric Edholm of CBS Sports recently ranked every team in the National Football League. As the Raiders enter Week 15, they have not made any forward progress on or off the field. Edholm is still out on the Raiders , as he ranked them as the worst team in the league at the moment.

Edholm fairly notes the Raiders' struggles running the ball. However, the Eagles have allowed the seventh-most rushing yards per game this season.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"I preemptively moved Las Vegas into the cellar a couple weeks ago, even though Tennessee had a worse record, and it was one of my smarter calls of the season. Not to dance on the Raiders' grave or anything, but even after a moderately respectable showing against Denver, they still looked eons away from truly competing on Sunday," Edholm said.

"Hey, at least Vegas didn't turn the ball over once for the first time since Week 3. But the run game remains anemic, putting a lot of pressure on the Raiders to figure out how to unlock Ashton Jeanty going forward. The Raiders somehow ran for 240 yards against the Bears in Week 4 but have just 232 rush yards combined in the past five games. That's ... something."

Raiders rookie running back Ashton Jeanty and Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley will both take the field on Sunday. Jeanty was the highest running back drafted since Barkley was drafted in 2018. Earlier this week, Jeanty paid his respects to Barkley.

"Yeah, I mean, he's one of the best in the league, to me, obviously. I think he's still having a good year, not quite as big time as last year, but he's a great player. I've been watching him for a long time, study his game. He does a lot of great things on the field,” Jeanty said.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes the ball against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Jeanty is in the midst of a frustrating rookie season, as he has been given little to work with on offense. He did not shy away from admitting it can be somewhat disappointing at times, but the rookie running back has started to look at the bigger picture and make the most out of this season.

"Yeah, super frustrating, but at the end of the day, you just got to look back on those things. A lot of times with football, it seems so small, but it's big in the grand scheme of things because each and every single play adds up through the course of the game. So, we just got to continue to find ways to clean up our play and execute better when it matters the most,” Jeanty said.

Make sure to get all of your Raiders stories sent directly to you when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW .