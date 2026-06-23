Raiders’ 2026 Draft Pick Emerges As Pleasant Surprise

The Las Vegas Raiders have assembled one of the most interesting rosters heading into next season through the draft and free agency.

After spending the most money in free agency, totaling $281 million, the Raiders added a plethora of promising talent in the 2026 NFL Draft. That included wide receiver Malik Benson. ESPN's Ryan McFadden labeled Benson as a surprise performer for Las Vegas throughout the team's offseason programs.

McFadden's Thoughts

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Omar Young (right) talks with receiver Malik Benson (19) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Raiders drafted Benson in the sixth round with the belief that the former Oregon wideout could be a vertical threat who opens up the offense and makes explosive plays," McFadden said.

"He showcased that ability throughout OTAs and minicamp. He and quarterback Fernando Mendoza developed a strong connection during practices. Benson was Mendoza's go-to target during team drills, especially in the middle of the field. The competition at wide receiver is pretty much wide open, meaning Benson has a chance to create a role for himself in Year 1 if his production continues during training camp."

Why Benson's Development Is Important

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' pass-catching options - other than Brock Bowers - will prove to be a work in progress, as there is not one wide receiver who has proven to be a WR1 on an NFL roster. That said, the Raiders' passing attack projects to be well-balanced.

Not having a bona fide go-to wide receiver will be apparent in several moments this season, but having a handful of players who can contribute is never a bad thing. Benson was an explosive wide receiver at Oregon, compiling 43 receptions for 719 yards and six touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound receiver, developing into a formidable deep threat, could unlock another element of this offense.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason , general manager John Spytek provided his analysis on the Raiders' wide receiver corps.

"I like our receiving room," Spytek said. "I think people are probably going to roll their eyes. Everyone loves receivers. This is a question I get from my kids, 'Dad, can we get 15 receivers on the roster?' We live in the fantasy football world. I value receivers."

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan (left), owner Mark Davis (center) and general manager John Spytek during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I do," Spytek continued. "I really do, but I love Tre Tucker; he's a good player. We're excited about Jalen Nailor. We drafted Jack Bech in the second [round] last year. We have a lot of belief in Jack [Bech]. We drafted Dont'e Thornton in the fourth [round] last year. I believe in Malik Benson."

Benson proving himself as a legitimate target provides Las Vegas with another receiver on the depth chart, and without a true WR1, having as many solid contributors is not the worst alternative.