John Spytek Sees Promising Signs for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders concluded mandatory minicamp last week, and training camp will be here before we know it.

While speaking with the media earlier this week, general manager John Spytek spoke glowingly of what he has seen from the team during offseason workouts. He began by reflecting on free agency and the draft.

Spytek's Thoughts

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I was pretty outspoken," Spytek began. "We had an unbelievable opportunity in front of us with the first-overall pick, and the amount of cap space that we had available, so we had to attack it, and we were very mindful of the kind of person we wanted to bring in. I'll keep saying that."

"We were very targeted in who we attacked in free agency, younger guys, guys on second contracts, guys that can be a part of what we're trying to build here and then still be here when we reach that goal," Spytek continued. "In terms of what we've seen so far, I've seen a bunch of guys that have competed and been about the right things and about the process. We've had really great attendance for OTAs this year." We're all really proud of that, and [head coach] Klint [Kubiak] has done a great job of keeping them engaged and energized at a time of the year where it's not real football."

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan (left), owner Mark Davis (center) and general manager John Spytek during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The entire operation looks completely different from years past, and it is catching the attention of the national media. Spytek discussed what he has seen during practices over the last several weeks.

"From my point of view and watching the [players] and watching the coaches interact with them, I think because they are all about the right things - they're humble guys, they're about the team, they're about bringing the best to the Raiders - it's been a great process," Spytek explained. "Again, we won't know until it gets real in training camp and everyone is hot and tired, and doesn't like each other as much, [then] the actual hitting and violence comes to the game."

Main Takeaways

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is universally acknowledged that the Raiders are a rebuilding team, which may very well be the case, but based on the additions made to the roster this offseason, they could surprise some people in 2026.

Las Vegas is most likely a year or two away from establishing itself as a playoff-contending team, but it would not shock me if this team gives its opponents all they can handle this upcoming season. Obviously, this roster is still a major work in progress and is nowhere near complete.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hugs quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

There are still areas of the roster that need major reinforcements in the near future. Additionally, pass rusher Maxx Crosby continues to be the subject of trade rumors. Although there have been no reports of concrete offers, the 28-year-old edge rusher being moved at some point in 2026 is still a possibility.

Nevertheless, Las Vegas has assembled an intriguing roster that could produce more wins than currently projected. The Raiders may not be a playoff team this upcoming season, but with a much-improved coaching staff and revamped roster, the organization's trajectory is pointing upwards.