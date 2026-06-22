Why Tyler Linderbaum Is Raiders' Most Important Piece

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason with the most cap space, and the front office did not waste the opportunity, spending $281.5 million in total value in free agency. Earlier this week, general manager John Spytek discussed that process.

"Yeah, I was pretty outspoken," Spytek said . "We had an unbelievable opportunity in front of us with the first-overall pick, and the amount of cap space that we had available, so we had to attack it, and we were very mindful of the kind of person we wanted to bring in. I'll keep saying that."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"We were very targeted in who we attacked in free agency, younger guys, guys on second contracts, guys that can be a part of what we're trying to build here and then still be here when we reach that goal," Spytek continued .

Las Vegas orchestrated several marquee signings, but acquiring former Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum was the premier addition to the roster. The Raiders signed the 26-year-old offensive lineman to a three-year, $81 million contract, which includes $60 million guaranteed.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Over the weekend, ESPN's Ryan McFadden went into depth on the Raiders' offseason and labeled Linderbaum's deal as the most influential addition for the Silver and Black.

McFadden's Thoughts

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) react before the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

"The free agent addition of center Tyler Linderbaum will improve an offensive line that struggled mightily last season," McFadden said. "He provides stability at the position, and he's one of the best run blockers among centers in the league. The Raiders are expecting running back Ashton Jeanty to make a significant jump in production in Year 2. If that happens, Linderbaum would've had a hand in his success."

Overall Analysis

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In last year's draft, the Raiders put the cart before the horse by drafting running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick, despite the offensive line being in flux. That was apparent in Jeanty's production and efficiency in 2025, as the offensive line's run-blocking was horrendous. Some of that was poor personnel, but coaching was the main culprit for Las Vegas' lackluster operation.

With Klint Kubiak as head coach, the Raiders' offense will be heavily predicated on the rushing attack, which points to why Linderbaum was Las Vegas' first signing in free agency. Additionally, with Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza headlining the quarterback room, it is paramount that the Raiders support them with formidable protection. Overall, the league's highest-paid center will be one of the most important assets on Las Vegas' roster next season.