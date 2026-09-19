3 Chargers Offensive Players Raiders Must Monitor

The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to move to 2-0 as they battle the Los Angeles Chargers in an early-season divisional tilt.

The Raiders only won one AFC West game last season, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in a relatively meaningless season finale. They hope to post a better mark in one of the toughest divisions in football in 2026.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

That starts with a Chargers team trying to avoid falling to 0-2 after a brutal loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Unfortunately for Los Angeles, it might be down one of its top pass-catchers.

Star receiver Ladd McConkey has not practiced this week because of a rib injury, and it's unlikely he will play against the Raiders. Las Vegas' defense avoids seeing one of Justin Herbert's best targets.

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who will step up in McConkey's place? Let's break down some of the offensive weapons the Raiders must watch for.

Wide Receiver Quentin Johnston

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His career got off to a bit of a slow start, but Johnston has rounded into a solid receiver for the Chargers. They'll need him to take on more of a workload on Sunday.

Johnston struggles with drops, but he can make plays when the ball is in his hands. He put together the best season of his career in 2025 with 51 receptions for 735 yards and eight touchdowns.

With McConkey out, the Raiders will see more balls go Johnston's way. He is a big-bodied target who can win downfield, and he can make a significant impact on the game when he puts it all together.

Running Back Omarion Hampton

Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) catches a pass during warm ups before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie -Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A running back taken in the same first round as Ashton Jeanty, Hampton is expected to be a major part of the Chargers' offense this season.

Hampton dealt with injuries during his rookie season, limiting his ability to make the impact he wanted. Now healthy, the Chargers will need to find unique ways to use him against the Raiders' defense.

Hampton will certainly get plenty of carries in Mike McDaniel's offense, and he may even use him in the passing game a bit with McConkey out. Expect to see plenty of Hampton touches on Sunday.

Wide Receiver Tre' Harris

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (9) before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former second-round pick is looking to have an expanded role in his second season.

Harris made three catches for 20 yards against the Cardinals last week, but the Raiders should expect that he will get more involved in the passing game with McConkey sidelined. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound receiver can win downfield, which the Raiders must limit.

It's never good to get beat over the top, which is exactly what Harris is capable of. The Raiders' safeties must be sharp and watch for No. 9.